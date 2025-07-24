Agra, Jul 23 (PTI) Agra Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three more accused in the ongoing investigation into a religious conversion case registered on May 4, 2025, under multiple sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals held in connection with the case has risen to 14.

Also Read | Sikkim Rains 2025: IMD Reports Below-Normal Monsoon, Highlights Significant Drop in Seasonal Rainfall.

In a statement issued by Agra Police, it was revealed that the three suspects were arrested from Agra's ISBT area based on names that emerged during interrogation of previously arrested suspects. Police teams had been dispatched for their arrest, and they were held on Wednesday.

Those held have been identified as Junaid Qureshi (30), Abdullah (20), and Abdul Rahim (27) - all three residents of northeast Delhi.

Also Read | Who Are Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee and Sunita Mukherjee? All About Indian-Origin Couple Arrested in USD 4 Million Real Estate Scam in US.

According to the police statement, one of the accused had allegedly held a Scheduled Caste woman from Haryana captive and forcibly arranged her marriage to co-accused Junaid through a qazi in Rajasthan.

The arrested individuals are accused of luring women into relationships and subsequently pressuring them into conversion. Abdul Rehman was allegedly in contact with Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a figure previously linked to conversion rackets. The trio allegedly created fake documents to facilitate the conversions.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)