Port Blair, Jan 14 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,969, a health official said on Thursday.

The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Five more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,891, the official said.

The union territory now has 16 active COVID-19 cases and all the cases are in South Andaman district.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,98,478 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.50 per cent, he added.

