Noida (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,436, official data showed.

The active cases in the district remained at 42, as it was the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another three patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,303, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients remained at 99.47 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 2,974 from 3,040 on Sunday, while overall recoveries reached 5,90,570 and the death toll climbed to 8,704 on Monday, the data showed.

