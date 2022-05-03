Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Three persons were arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch allegedly with over 71 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs 14.34 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant in India: ‘One Confirmed Case of XE COVID Variant Detected in India’, Says INSACOG.

They are part of a gang that operated from Mumbai and Nashik, he added.

Also Read | All Small, Big Parties Should Come On Single Platform To Oust BJP, Says Congress Leader AK Antony.

"The ANC's Azad Maidan had apprehended two persons with 10 kgs of marijuana near P D'mello Fire Brigade on April 30. Their interrogation resulted in a raid in Sinnar in Nashik in which a man was held with 61.755 grams of marijuana," he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Azim Atique Sayyad (28), Rakesh Nimonkar (34), both the residents of Bandra, and Ganpat Golesar (39) from Sinnar in Nashik, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)