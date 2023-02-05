Balasore (Odisha) Feb 5 (PTI) Carcasses of three wild bears, suspected to have been killed after being hit by a heavy vehicle, were found near the roadside in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, forest officials said.

The carcasses of two cubs aged around two months and one adult female were noticed by people near Patna village on the Ayodhya-Mitrapur road inside Nilagiri forest area.

“Forest officials have sent them to Nilagiri block veterinary office for post-mortem examination,” Nilagiri forest ranger Ayesha Akhtar said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a heavy vehicle hit the animals killing them on the spot.

Where the carcasses were found is close to a spot where the road has taken a turn and the driver might not have seen the bears at night or in the wee hours, Akhtar said.

