New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light intensity rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Khekra, Bagpath and Loni-Dehat (U.P) during the next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 8.55 am.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Rajound, Safidon, Jind, Gannaur (Haryana) and Baraut, Noida (U.P) during the next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the residents of Delhi witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms on Saturday as IMD issued an orange alert for the city. (ANI)

