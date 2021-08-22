Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid last respects to late former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Sunday at the latter's residence in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit late Kalyan Singh's residence on Sunday morning to pay his last respects to him.

Former UP CM and BSP chief Mayawati also reached Singh's residence at Lucknow's Mall Avenue earlier today to pay her tribute to the former CM.

"Kalyan Singh Ji worked for the backward class. BSP condoles his demise," Mayawati told media personnel here.

The mortal remains of the late former UP Chief Minister is at his residence in Lucknow.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh's Home Department Awanish Awasthi said: "Kalyan Singh Ji's mortal remains are here at his residence in Lucknow. It will remain here till 11 am. Later, it will then be taken to Vidhan Sabha where people will be able to pay last respects till 1 pm. The mortal remains will then be kept at BJP office till 2:30 pm."

"After that, mortal remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at a stadium. From there mortal remains will be taken to Atrauli. He will be cremated on Monday at banks of river Ganga in Narora," the ACS said.

UP government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Singh's body will be cremated.

Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was 89.

A two-time Chief Minister and a former governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both in the state and the central level. (ANI)

