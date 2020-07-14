Chandrapur, Jul 14 (PTI) A tigress which injured a man on Tuesday morning in Chandrapur in Maharashtra was captured a few hours later, forest department officials said.

The tigress was spotted in Sindewahi, 75 kilometres from the district headquarters, and it attacked and injured a man who was on his way to a closed rice mill, said Kulraj Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Brahmapuri.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Wishes Speedy Recovery to Cabinet Colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

"The tigress then hid in the rice mill. Police sealed the vicinity and teams from Sindewahi and Brahmapuri forest divisions managed to tranquilise it in the evening. It has been examined by a veterinarian and will be released soon as per protocol," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)