India News | Tikait Meets Dallewal; 101 Farmers to March Towards Delhi on Saturday, Says Pander

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday met Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the eighteenth day, at Khanauri border and called for unity of farmers' groups for a "joint fight".

Tikait was accompanied by SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal.

Meanwhile, a group of 101 farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, would make another attempt to march on foot on December 14 to Delhi from the Shambhu border in the afternoon, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at the Shambhu protest site.

At Khanauri, Tikait, who is also Bharatiya Kisan Union's spokesperson, said, "Dallewal ji is our big leader and we are worried about his health, farmers of the entire country are worried".

"We are worried about his health...the government should take cognizance..It does not seem that Dallewal will take back his fast-unto-death till the time the government does not hold talks and meets their demands," he said.

When asked should all outfits, which formed the SKM during the agitation against now repealed farm laws, not join hands to fight the battle for farmers' rights effectively, Tikait said, "we have formed a committee which will communicate with the groups".

A strategy will be devised on the future course of action, he said.

Tikait said the Centre will have to be shown the might of farmers and for this Delhi will not have to be surrounded at the borders like in the previous agitation against now repealed farm laws, but by surrounding the national capital from the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway).

He was asked that the government will agree to farmers' demands only when all farmers' outfits join hands.

In reply, Tikait said, "The agitation (against now repealed farm laws) ran for 13 months at Delhi's borders... the government once again needs 4 lakh tractors. The agitation this time will be on KMP, we will have to make KMP the borders." "When Delhi will be surrounded, it will be from KMP. When and how that will happen, we will see..," he said.

Replying to a question, he alleged that the Centre has a policy that farmers' outfits should get divided to suit their agenda.

To another question, he said farmers outfits should come together and form a strategy about the next move.

The fight is with the government, he said.

"Rehmo karam say raja nahi manta, raja ko toh takat dikhani padti hai (the ruler has to be shown the might..)," he said.

Tikait hailed the Sikhs as a brave community and said the Sikh community is not scared of making sacrifices and in the past too they have made numerous sacrifices for the nation.

Meanwhile, Lakhowal said Dallewal's health is worrisome.

"The government should take immediate steps and hold talks. We know he will not leave the morcha till demands are met," he said.

When asked why farmers' outfits don't all come on one platform, Lakhowal said, "we have formed a committee, we will talk to other leaders before arriving at any decision".

"We have said without coming together (of farmers' outfits), this battle cannot be fought and won. It is not only about one state, but all states will have to be taken together," he said.

Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A group of farmers made two attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6 and December 8.

They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana. The protesting farmers would make another attempt to march on December 14.

The jatha of 101 farmers will march on foot on Saturday in a peaceful manner, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

Referring to Haryana authorities not permitting their march to Delhi on past two occasions on foot and asking them to seek permission from the Delhi administration before going there, Pandher said the government should tell how 101 farmers on foot can pose a threat.

Pandher said that the government should hold talks before the farmers intensify stir.

Replying to a question, Pandher described Dallewal's health condition as "critical" and added he has lost 14 kg weight since he began his fast unto death.

When asked if the government is adamant, is it not responsibility of the protesting farmers' outfits to take steps to save Dallewal's life, Pandher said, "No one wants to lose a family member, that too the one who is head of the family. But it is misfortune of the country that every hour 2-3 farmers-labourers are committing suicide.

"Plight of farmers is bad. We cannot leave farmers and labourers in that state...If the Modi government wants our life, we are prepared, but we want resolution of issues of farmers, our fight is for that. If we have to make any sacrifice for this, we will give," Pandher said.

Earlier, the government had an objection to farmers marching with tractors, but when we decided to march on foot, they still have an objection.

"We will continue our protest in a peaceful manner," he said.

