Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Members of Hindu unions at Tirupati on Friday held a protest against Tamil Nadu MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party leader Thirumavalavan for his alleged derogatory remarks against women.

Furious with his comments, the protestors raised slogans seeking the explusion of Thirumavalan his position as MP and also the abolishing of the VCK party.

Also Read | Sahebpur Kamal Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

It is alleged that Thirumavalavan, the MP from Chidambaram had spoken about women in a denigrating manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)