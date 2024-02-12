Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by senior leader Partha Bhowmick is scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Tuesday afternoon to take stock of the situation in the area where anger has been brewing against the local TMC leadership over alleged atrocities against women.

For the last few days, the TMC has been facing the ire of the locals in Sandeshkhali following demands of the arrest of party leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides for alleged harassment of women in the area.

"The delegation will be led by party leader and state irrigation and waterways minister Partha Bhowmick. TMC MLA Narayan Goswami and other leaders would accompany him. They will return and submit a report to the state leadership," a senior TMC leader said.

Though the TMC leadership suspended a few of its local leaders in the area, it has failed to douse the anger of the locals.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali held protests over the last few days, alleging that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them.

They demanded the arrest of Shajahan who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

