Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress government has put the identity of Bengal at stake by "encouraging infiltration" in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Durgapur district.

PM Modi said a "whole ecosystem" for supporting illegal immigrants has been made in the Bengal.

"For their own benefit, the TMC government has put the identity of West Bengal at stake. Infiltration is being encouraged in the state. Fake documents are being made for the infiltrators. A whole ecosystem has been made. This is a big threat to West Bengal and the country, a threat to Bangla culture," the Prime Minister noted.

He also accused the Mamata government of "crossing all limits" in appeasement politics.

"In the politics of appeasement, TMC is crossing all limits. A new drive has started too in favour of infiltrators. This is a challenge to Constitutional values. TMC is openly favouring them. But I tell the land of Durgapur clearly that whoever is not a citizen of India, who has come here by infiltrating, there will be constant action against them," PM Modi said a fiery address.

He also vowed that any "conspiracy" against the people of Bengal will be curbed by the BJP, "this is Modi's guarantee."

Raising the slogan of "TMC Hatao, Bengal Bachao," the Prime Minister also alleged the TMC of doing a double attack on the state's education system.

"Whether it's primary education or higher education, education at every level is being ruined. The TMC government has handed over Bengal's education system to crime and corruption and doing a double attack on it. Thousands of qualified teachers are unemployed today, and the biggest reason for this is TMC's corruption," PM Modi said during the rally.

The Prime Minister raised the issue amid the ongoing protests and public outrage over the cancellation of teacher appointments after a Calcutta High Court decision in 2024 found fraud in the recruitment process. On July 14, Senior Secondary Commission (SSC) teachers launched a protest march 'Nabanno Abhiyan' in Howrah towards the Bengal Secretariat under the banner of 'Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha'.

PM Modi also accused the Congress and Left party of not caring about Bangla language and heritage, alleging that they did not even think of Bengali as a language, and it was the BJP which gave it the status of a 'classical language' in October 2024.

Earlier today, in a major boost to Oil and Gas infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project, worth around Rs 1,950 crore, in Bankura and Purulia district of the state.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been laid as a part of ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project.

In line with his commitment to clean air and health security for all, Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, worth over Rs 1,457 crore. It will benefit the region. (ANI)

