India News | TMC Hits Back at Amit Shah for Comments on Violence in Bengal

Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said according to NCRB data, incidents of communal and political violence were much higher in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra as compared to West Bengal, hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Responding to Shah's assertion that incidents of violence were higher in Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ruled West Bengal, Banerjee asked which party was ruling these states.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0: Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets to Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed.

"As per NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) 2018 data, when compared to West Bengal, the incidence of communal and political violence was nearly 315 per cent more in Bihar, 245 per cent more in Jharkhand, 193 per cent more in Maharashtra, 180 per cent more in MP and 52 per cent more in Gujarat!" the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

While the number of such incidents stood at 46 in West Bengal, it was 191 in Bihar, 159 in Jharkhand, 135 in Maharashtra, 129 in Madhya Pradesh and 70 in Gujarat, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra | Govt Issues Guidelines for UNLOCK 1, Allows All Private Offices to Operate With Upto 10% Strength From June 8: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

Shah had on Saturday said in an interview that violence has become an "etiquette" in the politics of West Bengal and "it is time for a change" in the state.

He further said that the saffron party is "definitely going to win" in the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)