New Delhi, August 29: BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee among other party leaders of having a "Talibani mindset" as they always talk of "dying and killing".

Speaking to ANI, Bista said, "Within a democracy, all political parties have the right to go anywhere in the country and contest elections. But if one listens to the statements of TMC leaders and Mamata didi, then they always talk of dying and killing, this is Talibani mindset." Also Read | Talks About Constitution, Secularism Only Till Hindus in Majority, Says Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

Recalling various instances of violence in West Bengal in the tenure of Mamata Banerjee's Chief Ministership, Bista said that the TMC supremo "needs to introspect her conscience". Also Read | 'Congress Has Culture of Internal Feuds', Says Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Bista said, "Today more than 190 BJP activists have been killed in West Bengal, was it humanity? Not only this, 111 Gorkhas were killed in the middle of the road in Darjeeling in 2017, was it humanity? A 62-year-old grandmother was raped in front of her grandson, Is this humanity? I think Mamata didi needs to introspect her conscience."

Accusing the TMC of "working towards dividing the country", Bista while taking a jibe at the West Bengal Chief Minister said that she might be thinking of going to Afghanistan where democracy is in the utmost danger.

"I also feel that maybe Mamata didi must be thinking of going to Afghanistan at this time because if democracy is in danger anywhere in the world right now, it is in Afghanistan. We should rise above such poor mentality and thinking. The land of Bengal is the land where people like Subhash Chandra Bose, Vivekananda ji who are the pride of the country, were born. And TMC is working towards dividing the country. I think this kind of petty politics should be avoided," said the BJP leader.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee have levelled many allegations against the BJP. Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP government is an inhuman government. She also said that TMC will go to all those states where BJP has killed democracy and snatched away the rights of the people," said the BJP MP.

The BJP MP alleged that since Mamata is afraid of the CBI, she keeps on giving accusatory statements against the national investigating agency.

"CBI is not the police of West Bengal. It is an independent body and it is working as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court and it is Mamata didi who during the tenure of the CPI-M government in West Bengal used to plead to CBI for every incident. So, I think, Mamata didi is scared of the CBI. Because of that fear, she keeps giving such statements on the CBI and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)," said Bista.

Responding to a question on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's statement that no matter how much pressure the BJP creates on the TMC through ED, it will remain strong, Bista added, "He (Abhishek Banerjee) went to Tripura to stitch alliances for the 2023 assembly polls, but the scope for their alliance seems dim as there are fewer independent cadres than the number of votes their party is eyeing. Their candidates are accused of stealing coal, smuggling cows and rigging. I think everyone should be allowed to investigate this independently. They should not be afraid of getting this investigated if they are truthful."

