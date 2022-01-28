Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) The TMC is mulling over the option of bringing a motion against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during the upcoming Budget session in the Assembly, party sources said.

According to the sources, a discussion on the possibility of bringing a censure motion against the governor is currently underway in the party.

"We are planning to bring a censure motion against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The way he has been insulting the Assembly and the speaker is unprecedented in the political history of Bengal. But we also need to check with constitutional experts on whether such a motion can be brought against the governor, its consequences," a senior TMC MLA privy to the development said.

Dates of West Bengal Budget session are yet to be announced.

TMC deputy chief whip Tapas Ray said nothing has been decided as yet, but the "governor's actions and his interference in state-related matters are unacceptable".

"Never in Bengal's history, has the speaker been humiliated in such a way. The conduct of the governor deserved to be condemned," he told PTI.

A censure motion, generally moved by the opposition, refers to an expression of strong disapproval or harsh criticism of government's policies or an individual minister by the legislature. The ruling party can also move it to criticise or condemn something.

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said his party would oppose such a move by the TMC.

"If the ruling party plans to bring such a motion against the governor, we would oppose it tooth and nail. It is the governor who is regularly humiliated by the state government," he said.

The governor, who has crossed swords with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues since assuming charge in the state, recently accused the chief minister and speaker of transgressing constitutional norms by not providing him the information he had sought on multiple matters.

Amid the ongoing acrimony, the ruling TMC on Thursday said it is likely to bring a substantive motion against Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

A substantive motion is a self-contained, independent proposal submitted for the approval of the House and drafted in such a way as to be capable of expressing a decision of the House.

On January 25, the Governor, after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises, had described the political condition in Bengal as "horrible and frightening".

A day later, Speaker Biman Banerjee said his office might henceforth enquire about the purpose of Dhankhar's voluntary visit to the Assembly.

