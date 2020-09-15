Kolkata, Sept 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old Trinamool Congress worker was found dead in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Subodh Pramanik, a wood trader. He was a resident of Habibpur village in the district, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Vehicles Carrying Oxygen to Be Treated as Ambulances Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Pramanik's body was found near his agricultural land where he had gone on Sunday evening, police said.

Police have launched a probe into the matter as the TMC held the local BJP responsible for the killing.

Also Read | Hindi Diwas 2020: Hindi Students From China’s Different Universities Send Heartwarming Wishes; Watch Video.

The BJP leadership, however, rubbished the allegations and blamed the TMC's internal feud as the reason behind the death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)