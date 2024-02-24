Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday remembered former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 76th birth anniversary.

"It is former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha's birthday today. The welfare programs implemented by her for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and for the welfare of the society shouts out her fame," Annamalai said in a post on X.

Earlier AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy paid tributes to the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

"Today is the 76th birthday of the Guardian of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Whether in government or in politics she served without any compromise, without doing any harm to anyone, with balance, equality and social justice. ..Let us pledge to continue on the path of success shown by her. All of us will pledge that the leaders of our association and the brothers and sisters of the association will work day and night for the election and get a great victory in the coming parliamentary general election and present that victory to the leader of the revolution" Palaniswamy said in his post on X.

"She embraced us all with love, taught us political lessons and guided us. On the birthday of our beloved mother, may we all work tirelessly to achieve great success! Let's work!. The year 2026 will also be the year of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the state" he added.

Jayalalithaa, fondly called 'Amma' by the people of Tamil Nadu, served the state for three terms, 1991-96, 2002-06 and 2011-14 as chief minister.

She had acted in around 130 films. She joined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1982.

She was made the propaganda secretary of the party in 1983, and a year later she won a seat in the Rajya Sabha. In 1989 Jayalalitha was elected to the state legislative assembly.

She was even imprisoned for a month in 1996 after a raid by authorities seized a large quantity of jewellery, clothing, and shoes from her home.

In 1998, Jayalalithaa brought the AIADMK into the national coalition government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with which the party has now severed ties.

In September 2014 she was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to four years in prison. She relinquished her post to O Panneerselvam, who had served as chief minister in 2001-02 when Jayalalitha was not able to hold the office. (ANI)

