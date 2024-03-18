Sita Navami, also known as Sita Jayanti, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Sita, the central female character in the Hindu epic Ramayana and the consort of Lord Rama. It is observed on the Navami Tithi (ninth day) during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Vaishakha. Sita Navami 2024 will be observed on Thursday, May 16. As you observe Sita Navami 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Sita Navami 2024? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Celebrations and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Goddess Sita.

Sita is revered for her unwavering devotion, righteousness, and resilience, making Sita Navami an occasion to honour her virtues and significance in Hindu mythology. During Sita Navami, devotees across India and other parts of the world commemorate Sita’s birth by performing various rituals and prayers. On this day, temples dedicated to Sita and Lord Rama organize special events, including bhajans, kirtans, and discourses on Sita’s life and teachings. Devotees also gather to recite passages from the Ramayana, narrating Sita’s divine origin and her pivotal role in Lord Rama’s life. One of the prominent customs during Sita Navami is the enactment of scenes from the Ramayana, particularly depicting significant events from Sita’s life, such as her swayamvara (marriage ceremony) and her exile with Lord Rama.

Sita Navami holds deep spiritual significance for devotees, embodying femininity, virtue, and devotion. Sita’s life inspires millions, emphasizing the importance of righteousness, loyalty, and inner strength in the face of adversity. By celebrating Sita Navami, devotees seek to imbibe Sita’s qualities into their own lives and deepen their devotion to Lord Rama, aiming to follow the path of dharma (righteousness) and attain spiritual liberation.

