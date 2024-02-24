Farmers’ Protest: Farmers To Stay Put at Borders, ‘Dilli Chalo’ March Suspended Until February 29

With the deadlock between farmer unions and the Centre continuing, the next course of action will be decided on February 29 until which the 'Dilli Chalo; march has been suspended, farmers leaders announced on Friday.

News Team Latestly| Feb 24, 2024 09:19 AM IST
Farmers’ Protest: Farmers To Stay Put at Borders, ‘Dilli Chalo’ March Suspended Until February 29
Farmers' Protest (Photo Credit: X/@mr_mayank)

Chandigarh, February 23: With the deadlock between farmer unions and the Centre continuing, the next course of action will be decided on February 29 until which the 'Dilli Chalo; march has been suspended, farmers leaders announced on Friday.

However, the farmers will continue to stay at the interstate borders, farmer union leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the media at Khanuari border.

