Chennai, March 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday attended an Iftar Party organized by State Minority Rights Division and emphasized the longstanding and strong bond between the DMK and the Muslim community, highlighting the party's commitment to safeguarding the community rights. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Stalin, reflecting on the policies of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, reiterated that the DMK government has consistently supported Muslims, pointing to key initiatives such as the reinstatement of Miladi Nabi as a government holiday.

"There has always been a strong connection between the DMK and Muslims. I feel so happy to see today's invitation, where the photo of former CM of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi, and Quaid-e-Millat is seen together. Karunanidhi had announced a government holiday for Miladi Nabi. During the AIADMK regime, this holiday was removed, but after the DMK came to power again, our leader, the late Karunanidhi, reinstated the government holiday, and it continues to exist till today," he said. "Like our leader who had very good relationship with Muslims and had given numbers of schemes for Muslims, we Dravidian Model Government also following the same path Karunandidhi have taught us," Stalin said. Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 24th Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The Tamil Nadu CM also criticized the AIADMK for their support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he argued undermined Muslim rights, and questioned the party's participation in Muslim events despite their support for the act. "DMK is continuously supporting and we are always there for Muslims in TN and we are the persons who is protecting and safeguarding the Rights of Muslims in the state. While tabling CAA act at the Parliament which is against Muslims, we DMK have voted against the CAA but AIADMK MPs have accepted it and voted supporting the act at the parliament. If AIADMK would have not supported the CAA it would have not been tabled but now they (AIADMK) are also responsible for it," Stalin said. Ramadan Food During Iftar in India: 5 Dishes Commonly Served as Iftar Meal To Break Ramzan Fasting.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Attends Iftar Party

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin attends Iftar Party organized by Tamil Nadu Minority Rights Division (Source: DMK) pic.twitter.com/LfZTCwmduz — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

"When Edappadi Palaniswamy was the CM of Tamil Nadu, he spoke on stage, questioning what loss Muslims have faced due to the CAA. What I am asking now is, how can the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary, Palaniswamy, take part in Iftar programs and other Muslim organizations' events when he has betrayed the Muslims of the state and deprived them of their rights?" Stalin said. He further emphasized that the DMK will always oppose the schemes which is against Muslims. "But we DMK will always oppose the schemes and law which is against Muslims and we will always be a great support to our Muslims community people," the Tamil Nadu CM asserted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)