Mumbai, March 24: The 24th fast (Roza) of Ramzan 2025 will be observed by Indian Muslims on Tuesday, March 25. Fasting during Ramzan or Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and mandatory for adult and healthy Muslims. The dawn-to-dusk fast begins after Muslims have Sehri or Suhoor. After Sehri, they stay away from food and drink until the sunset. They break their fast with Iftar meal, consumed at the time of sunset, marking the end of day-long fasting. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 24th Roza on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

The term Sehri or Suhoor refers to a pre-dawn meal which Muslims consumes before starting their fast early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sun rises. When Muslims assemble to break thier fast, it is called Iftar time. Iftar is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The call for Maghrib prayer begins as soon as the sun starts to go down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:59 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:46 AM

Iftar Time 6:22 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:20 AM

Iftar Time 5:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:08 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:59 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:44 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:04 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:53 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:31 AM

Iftar Time 6:04 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:04 AM

Iftar Time 5:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:54 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:59 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 25 (24th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:00 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Fasting in Ramzan is not mandatory for all Muslims. Children are exempted from daylong fasting during Ramzan. Similarly, Muslims who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly are also exempted. Those who cannot observe due to medical or health related issues are allowed to make up for the missed days later. The strict fasting has been made compulsory to help Muslims incorporate self-restrain and discipline in their lives. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Unlike general perception, Ramzan is a month and not a festival. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims consider this month to be holy as they believe the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. After Ramadan ends, Shawwal month begins. Muslims mark end of Ramadan with celebration of Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month.

