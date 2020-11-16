Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on assuming office for a record fourth straight term and wished him all success.

"I congratulate you on your assumption of charge as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record fourth time (term) and wish you a successful tenure," Palaniswami said in his congratulatory message sent to Nitish Kumar.

Kumar, who helms the JD (U), was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades.

The 69-year old took over as Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term at a ceremony in Patna which was attended by top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.

