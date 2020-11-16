New Delhi, November 16: Almost two lakh students from India chose the United States as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the Open Doors Report released on Monday.

Indian students comprised nearly 20 per cent of the over one million students from around the world and the United States has seen a steady increase in the number of undergraduate students from India.

Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, David Kennedy, said: "Over the last 10 years, the number of Indians studying in the United States has roughly doubled, and we know why: the United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy."

To assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers advising services to prospective students through seven Education USA advising centers throughout India - in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

Early next year, a second EducationUSA Center is opening in Hyderabad hosted by Y-Axis Foundation. All centers are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best program and the right fit from among the 4,500 accredited higher-education institutions in the United States.

Students seeking additional facts about studying in the United States can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. At the click of a button, the app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the United States.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) publishes the Open Doors report. In fact, IIE has conducted an annual statistical survey on international students in the United States since its founding in 1919 and in partnership with the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972.