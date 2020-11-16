Rudraprayag, November 16: Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, got stuck at Kedarnath due to heavy snowfall. "Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are stuck at Kedarnath due to weather conditions following snowfall," said Ashok Kumar DG Law & Order, Uttarakhand, ANI reported. The duo went to participate in the closing ceremony of the Kedarnath Temple and got stuck owing to the heavy snowfall in the area. Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Participate in Closing Ceremony of Kedarnath Temple (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to Uttarakhand to offers prayers at Kedarnath temple as the portals to the temple are closing for the winter season. Both of them were to head to Badrinath after praying in the Kedarnath Temple. The foundation stone of a 40-room tourist house at Badrinath to be operated by the UP tourism department is also to be laid down during the trip. UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Lay Foundation Stone of 40-Room Tourist Guest House on Two- Day Visit to Uttarakhand.

The portals of various temples are being closed for the winter season. While gates of the Gangotri Temple, Uttarkashi were closed on Sunday and Kedarnath Temple will be closed on Monday. The gates of Badrinath Temple will be closed on November 19.

