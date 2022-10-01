Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to actor "Sivaji" Ganesan, who had left an indelible mark in the Tamil film industry, on his 95th birth anniversary here on Saturday.

Also Read | CEC Rajiv Kumar Writes to Over 2.5 Lakh Centenarian Voters, Thanks Them for Contribution in Electoral Process.

Hailing him as hero of the film 'Parasakthi', scripted by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister said the actor's fame would remain everlasting.

"Hero of 'Parasakthi,' and 'Kalaignar's' (scholar Karunanidhi) best friend. He acted in plays penned by C N Annadurai, former Chief Minister, and was conferred the title 'Sivaji' by rationalist Periyar E V Ramasamy. He has become history. As long as art exists, 'Nadigar Thilagam's' fame will remain," Stalin tweeted.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

With his versatile acting and quite adept in playing a variety of roles, Ganesan (October 1, 1927 - July 21, 2001) earned the sobriquet 'Nadigar Thilagam' or the pride of actors.

Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, Stalin garlanded the actor's statue in his memorial here and paid floral tributes to a portrait of the actor.

Several leaders and the family members of the actor, including his sons Ramkumar and Prabhu, were among those who observed the anniversary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)