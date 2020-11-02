Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Monday reviewed the precautionary measures to be taken for students vis-a-vis COVID-19, ahead of the reopening of schools for classes XI-XII.

In its latest set of relaxations of lockdown norms, the state government had announced reopening of schools for Classes IX to XII from November 16.

Also Read | Gujarat: Self-Styled Spiritual Guru in Vadodara Booked for Allegedly Raping Minor Repeatedly for Years.

It had earlier announced a partial reopening of educational institutions from October 1, but later put the order on hold.

As the response from parents was mixed to the latest move, with some welcoming it and others expressing concern in the wake of the pandemic situation, the minister held detailed discussions with senior officials of his ministry at the state secretariat to work out the modalities.

Also Read | Malabar Exercise 2020 From Tomorrow: Quad is Back, China Watchful - 5 Reasons Why The Naval Drill is Crucial.

According to official sources, Sengottaiyan directed the officials to ensure the schools took appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic among the children.

Students should wear masks and schools should take steps to thermal scan the students on a daily basis. Also, the classrooms should be disinfected while seating arrangements complying with social distancing should be ensured.

For their part, the schools have urged the government to announce the details of omitted lessons for state board students to enable the teachers to complete the portions on time, sources said.

"We are not sure if all the students would attend the classes from November 16 due to the lurking fear of the coronavirus. We are expecting detailed instructions from the government with regard to precautions to be taken when we reopen," a senior principal of a state government aided school said on condition of anonymity.

But many parents want the reopening deferred under the present circumstances and also because the government has extended the lockdown till this month-end, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)