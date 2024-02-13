Tiruchirappalli, Feb 13 (PTI) Led by farmers leader P Ayyakannu, ryots on Tuesday staged a 'road roko' protest here and raised slogans in support of farmers marching to Delhi and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill promises such as doubling farmers income and ensuring Minimum Support Price.

P R Pandian, another noted farmer leader of Tamil Nadu said the farmers' agitation cannot be scuttled by using 'rubber bullets and lobbing tear gas shells."

Pandian is in Punjab and he is proceeding towards Delhi alongside farmers from northern regions of the country. In a statement, Pandian urged the Central government to 'stop the attack' on farmers and come forward to 'fulfill assurances' made on matters including 'enacting a law' on Minimum Support Price.

Ayyakannu, after raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi and following the demonstration here, said they were out on the streets to show solidarity with farmers marching towards Delhi.

Pointing to the recommendation of farm scientist MS Swaminathan-led National Commission of Farmers on fixing the Minimum Support Price, 50 per cent over and above the average cost of production, he said this was never implemented by the BJP regime at the Centre.

When farmers proceed to Delhi to persuade the government to implement such recommendations they are being prevented. "Is this fair", he asked.

"India is a democratic country. The farmers have a right to stage protest to secure rights," he said and raised questions over Modi's 'promise' to double farmers income. The PM should ensure remunerative prices for farm produce.

Ayyakannu, who is the president of National South Indian Rivers Inter-linking Farmers Association said: "Modi ayya (sir), protect us. If this is not done, 111 farmers will stage a naked protest in the constituency to be contested by Modi. We will also file nominations (to contest against him in the Lok Sabha polls)."

A couple of farmers climbed a nearby mobile phone tower to mark their protest against the Centre.

