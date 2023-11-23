Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): A fisherman was injured when two boats collided in the middle of the sea off the coast of Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Thursday morning.

According to the officials, the powerboat belonging to Jayaseelar was returning to the shore when it collided with the country boat owned by Duraisingham.

Duraisingham, who was in the country boat, sustained fractures in both his legs and was taken to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said Rameswaram Police. (ANI)

