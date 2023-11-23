Uttarkashi, November 23: Drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel was put on hold again Thursday after the platform on which the equipment is mounted developed some cracks, in yet another setback to the effort to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Workers May Be Rescued in Few Hours or by Tomorrow, Says NDMA.

The rescue workers will “stabilise” the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine is mounted before drilling is resumed, officials said. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Preparations To Evacuate Trapped Workers in Final Stage, Says Uttarakhand CMO (Watch Videos).

Sections of steel pipes were being inserted through the rubble of the collapsed portion for the workers, trapped for 11 days, to be brought out.

