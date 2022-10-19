Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in the State.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Mining Department Official Gets Judicial Custody for Seeking Sexual Favours From Mine Owner’s Wife in Ratlam.

The state government had earlier this month promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in Tamil Nadu and said an online gaming authority will be set up to exercise powers conferred by the ordinance.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Husband Kills Wife, Stuffs Body Into Suitcase for Demanding TV and Mobile Phone, Arrested.

Online games and gambling ruined families, led to suicides, caused gaming addiction affecting public health, disturbing social order and prejudices the maintenance of public order. Hence, the need for the present ordinance, the government had said.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of online gambling and regulation of online games Act, 2022, will come into force on the date notified by the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)