Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has inoculated 92.06 per cent of the people over 18 years of age with single dose of vaccine against Covid-19, State Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said 75.29 per cent of people have received the second dose of vaccination till date.

During the 25th edition of Mega Vaccination Camp held on Saturday through 50,000 health camps, 5.53 lakh people were benefitted, he said in a press release.

Vaccinations of those aged between 12-14 years were administered to 5,53,489 people of which 1,38,529 received the first dose while 3,94,926 second dose of vaccine.

During the camp, he said precautionary booster dose were also administered to 20,034 people.

In the 24 mega vaccination camps held till date, 3.84 crore people were benefited.

In view of the mass vaccination exercise, there would not be any campaign to administer the doses to the public on Sunday, however, those government-run health centres which operate 24 hours would function as usual, he said.

