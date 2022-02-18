Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 1,146 fresh coronavirus cases -- a marginal decline from 1,252 a day ago -- and six deaths on Friday, taking the count to 34,42,929 and the toll to 37,970.

Also Read | NSE Scam: Veda Missing From Email Id of Himalayan Yogi Who Guided NSE Former CEO Chitra Ramakrishna.

With 4,229 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment today, the cumulative recoveries have increased to 33,84,278, while the total active cases, including isolation, as of today further declined to 20,681 from 23,772 on Thursday.

Also Read | Sex CD Scandal: Supreme Court Stays Karnataka High Court’s Order Allowing SIT to File Report Against Ex-Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Like many among the 38 districts in the state, Chennai and Coimbatore too continued to witness a marginal decline to 262 and 188 cases, respectively, from 285 and 214 fresh infections, respectively, on Thursday while Erode registered 64 cases as against 69 on the previous day.

About 21 districts saw new infections below 50 today while 13 other districts recorded positive cases in single digit with Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur recording one case each.

Including 708 people getting discharged today, Chennai's net recoveries increased to 7,35,613 and the fatalities including one death today, increased to 9,053. The metro city accounted for 7,48,349 positive cases while the active cases stood at 3,683, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)