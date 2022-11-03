Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 128 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 35,92,454 till date.

There were no fatalities today. The death toll continued to be at 38,048.

The active cases declined to 1,309 as against 1,395 on Wednesday, a bulletin said.

As many as 214 patients were discharged today following treatment, taking the net recoveries to 35,53,097 so far.

