Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 21 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative figure to 34,52,931 while the death toll due to the infection has remained unchanged at 38,025.

With 33 COVID-19 patients discharged following treatment today, the total recoveries so far stood at 34,14,643.

The active cases declined to 263 from 275 a day ago, according to a bulletin from the state Health department here.

One passenger, who returned from Singapore, contributed to the total 21 cases today.

Among the 38 districts, Chennai alone saw eight cases, while Kancheepuram registered four.

With 14 persons discharged today, the state capital accounted for 7,41,942 recoveries so far.

The cumulative cases rose to 7,51,131, while the active cases remained at 121. The toll in the metro so far has been 9,068.

