Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to appoint a police officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police from the CB-CID to investigate the death of R Akash Delison, who allegedly died in police custody earlier this month.

The court on Wednesday also ordered that relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be included in the investigation.

Also Read | 'The Pain Has Just Started': Rahul Gandhi Warns Strait of Hormuz Disruption Could Hit India's Energy Security (Watch Video).

Justice L Victoria Gowri observed that while the right to peaceful protest is constitutionally protected, such demonstrations should not cause undue hardship to the public, particularly by obstructing national highways.

In order to arrive at an amicable solution and maintain public order, the court constituted a peace committee comprising advocates K Samidurai, C Mayil Vahana Rajendran, and KC Ramalingam. The committee was tasked with persuading the protesters to continue their demonstration peacefully by shifting the protest venue from the Manamadurai-Rameswaram National Highway to the Manamadurai Old Bus Stand.

Also Read | CEC Impeachment: 128 Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha, 63 in Rajya Sabha Move Impeachment Motion to Remove Gyanesh Kumar, Say Sources.

The court directed the protesters to cooperate with the peace committee.

The court observed that the State was duty-bound to ensure that the provisions of the special legislation were implemented in their true spirit. It noted that the criminal justice system in a democratic polity is intended not merely to punish offenders, but fundamentally to secure justice in a citizen-responsive and victim-centric manner.

The court was hearing a petition filed by A Rajeshkannan, father of the deceased youth, seeking a direction to the State to register a criminal case for murder arising out of the alleged custodial torture, under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with the applicable provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Advocate Henri Tiphagne, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the case was a clear instance of custodial death resulting from torture and that the provisions of the SC/ST Act should therefore be invoked.

He further submitted that, according to the remand report issued by the Manamadurai Judicial Magistrate, Akash had told the magistrate that police personnel had blindfolded him, placed his legs on stones, covered them with a wet sack, and repeatedly struck them with an iron rod, causing severe injuries and heavy blood loss.

Akash was later taken to Manamadurai Government Hospital, where he was allegedly threatened by the police to inform doctors that he had sustained injuries after falling from a bridge in Melapasalai. He reportedly told the doctors that he did not know who had assaulted him. The report also recorded that the scratches on his body were caused by thorns.

The materials on record, the counsel argued, strongly indicated custodial violence.

Additional Advocate General M. Ajmal Khan submitted a status report detailing the steps taken by the State. He informed the court that the investigation had already been transferred to the CB-CID and that substantial progress had been made. The court subsequently posted the matter for further hearing on March 12. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)