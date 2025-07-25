Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a case that shocked Tamil Nadu, the Principal District and Sessions Court in Kanchipuram on Thursday delivered its verdict in the infamous "Biryani Abirami" double murder case. The court sentenced Abirami to life imprisonment for murdering her own children to continue an illicit relationship.

The case was presided over by Judge PU Semmal, who also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the accused. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional three years of imprisonment.

Abirami, a resident of 3rd Kattalai near Kundrathur in Kanchipuram district, lived with her husband Vijay, son Ajay (7) and four-year-old daughter Karthika. During this time, she developed an illegal relationship with Meenatchisundaram, an employee at a popular biryani outlet in the area.

In a horrific act that stunned the entire state, Abirami allegedly administered sleeping pills to her children and then murdered them, viewing them as obstacles to her extramarital affair. The gruesome nature of the crime sparked widespread outrage.

Following the incident, the Kundrathur police arrested both Abirami and Meenatchisundaram. The case proceeded at the Kanchipuram District Court, where both accused pleaded for leniency.

However, the judge firmly dismissed their plea, stating that the murder of innocent children could never be justified. Although the court did not impose the death penalty, it invoked three sections of the Indian Penal Code to deliver a life sentence to both accused. (ANI)

