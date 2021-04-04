Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that nobody can lie like him.

Speaking during the roadshow in Mylapore Assembly constituency, Chennai, Stalin alleged that AIADMK tried to bribe voters but DMK cadres intervened and stopped it.

"Yesterday AIADMK tried to indulge in money distribution to voters but our cadres intervened and stopped it. In India, nobody can lie like him. I know how he lies. Suddenly, he banned old 500 and 1000 rupees notes. I still have one note with me now. Hundreds of people died tried to change old notes," he said.

"If you cast vote for two leaves (AIADMK), it is equal to vote for BJP. I am sure Edappadi K Palaniswami is going to lose and he will be behind bars since he is involved in many corruption cases," he added.

Addressing a rally in Kanyakumari on April 2, PM Modi took a jibe at the DMK over "dynastic politics", saying the "crown prince", apparently referring to Udhayanidhi, sidelined many senior leaders of the party.

"In Tamil Nadu, the situation is such that senior DMK leaders who worked shoulder to shoulder with Kalaignar Karunanidhi are feeling suffocated due to the newly minted crown prince of the party. Politics does not work this way," he said.

Stalin, who is making an electoral debut from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, said if DMK is voted to power then it will pass a law in the state Assembly to give a per cent of jobs for Tamilians.

In Tamil Nadu, the 234-members assembly will go to elections in a single phase on April 6. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. (ANI)

