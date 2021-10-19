Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 1,179 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 16 deaths, pushing the caseload to 26,89,463 and the death toll to 35,928.

Also Read | Kim Seon-ho, Soo Ye-Ji, Ji-Soo: Five Kdrama Actors Who Courted Shocking Controversies.

With 1,407 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,39,209, leaving 14,326 active cases, according to a bulletin from the State government.

Also Read | TS PGECET Counselling 2021 Update: Registration Process Extended Till October 25, Here's How Candidates Can Apply Online.

Among the districts, Chennai and Coimbatore reported 156 and 127 new cases, respectively,.

About 27 districts saw fresh infections below 100 and 9 districts recorded new cases in single digit.

With 3 deaths due to the infection today in Chennai, the COVID-19 related fatalities in the city rose to 8,350. The active cases remain at 1,771 and the total cases have mounted to 5,53,079, while the total recoveries, including 159 discharged today, stand at 5,42,778, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)