Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 809 new covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 27,14,025 and 14 related fatalities.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

With the latest deaths, the toll climbed to 36,273.

Also Read | Maharashtra: At Least 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Gadchiroli.

Recoveries (934) outnumbered new cases, according to a government bulletin.

Active cases continued to dip, falling to 9,751 from 9,890 on Friday.

Coimbatore with 143 fresh infections and Chennai with 120, topped the districts on the number of new cases.

Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi and Perambalur reported nil cases, while 15 other districts witnessed new infections in single digits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)