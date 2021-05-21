Chennai May 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 36,184 new coronavirus infections with the State capitals daily COVID-19 count registering a slight decline to 5,913 as against 6,073 the day before.

The number of deaths today was 467 people - 168 at private hospitals and 299 in government facilities. The total fatalities so far rose to 19,598.

The number testing positive till date increased to17,70,988 and the number of active cases, including isolation, remains at 2,74,629. The number of positive patients discharged after treatment today stands at24,478 and the total recoveries rose to 14,76,761.

People who returned from Andhra Pradesh (4), Karnataka (1) and West Bengal (1) have added to the total 36,184 fresh cases, as per the health bulletin here. Chennai accounted for 5,913 new cases, recoveries 4,590 and fatalities 109 today. The metro'soverall tally is 4,68,262 positive cases with the active cases/those under treatment remaining at 48,782. The total recoveries in the city so far stood at 4,13,266 while 6,214 have died. Next to Chennai, Coimbatore reported 3,243 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu: 2,226, Tiruppur: 1,796, Thiruvallur: 1,667, Erode: 1,656, Madurai: 1,355, Kanyakumari: 1,251 and Kancheepuram: 1,145. Meanwhile, the State government ordered an enquiry by the director of medical and rural health services into the death of a 49-year-old patient at the government headquarters hospital in Cuddalore over the alleged removal of oxygen support. Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the enquiry has been ordered following an instruction from Chief Minister M K Stalin and the director would submit a report on the alleged lapse soon. An official release quoting the Minister said Raja (49) was admitted to the Cuddalore hospital on May 5 and his CT scan revealed his lungs to have been affected by 80 to 90 per cent. Though he tested negative for COVID-19, he was put on oxygen support. On May 20, the patient removed the oxygen mask to have breakfast and during that time one Manigandan with low oxygen -level was rushed to the same hospital. The oxygen equipment given to Raja was used to stabilise Manigandan and the life-saving equipment was returned to Raja. However, the latter died of cardiac arrest, the Minister said in the release. In another release, the government said the directorate of public health and preventive medicine issued orders to cancel the permission of a lab to process RT-PCR samples for SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) until further orders for reportedly certifying 4,000 COVID negative samples as positive cases on the ICMR portal, and attributing them to Tamil Nadu. An analysis of the ICMR portal by authorities revealed that the results of RT PCR samples for COVID-19 received from Kolkata were uploaded as samples received from Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu. Around 4,000 samples tested negative and were uploaded as positive on the ICMR portal on May 19 and 20. Further, several incomplete details were also found in the line list of positive cases entered daily, an official release said. The uploading of samples received from outside of Tamil Nadu in the States account has led to undue increase in caseload and positivity of Tamil Nadu. This has spoiled the sincere efforts taken by the State in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, the release said, accusing the laboratory of not following the due procedure laid down by ICMR and Central government besides conducting itself out of alleged vested interest and negligence.

