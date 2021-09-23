Chennai, Sept 23 (PTI) Daily cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu witnessed an upward trend as 1,745 people were found to be infected on Thursday, pushing the overall caseload to 26,52,115.

As many as 27 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,427 till date, a medical bulletin said.

With Tamil Nadu reporting an increase in the new infections over the last few weeks, the government accelerated its vaccination programme by announcing the third edition of Mega Vaccination camp scheduled to be held on September 26.

The first edition of the mega inoculation drive was held on September 12 and the second on September 19. The number of recoveries were less than the new cases recorded today, with 1,624 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,99,567 leaving 17,121 active infections.

With the health department focusing more on Covid-19 testing, a total of 1,60,057 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.59 crore till date.

As many as four districts accounted for the majority of new infections with Coimbatore reporting 226 cases, Chennai 222, Erode 116 and Chengalpet 107 while the remaining was scattered across other districts. Five districts registered cases below 10, while there were no fresh deaths in 22 districts.

Among the 27 fatalities reported, a 56-year-old man from Thanjavur was the lone victim to succumb without any comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government plans to hold the third mega vaccination camp on September 26 through 20,000 camps and appealed to members of the public to make use of it by extending their support to the government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On September 12, we conducted the first mega vaccination camp targeting 20 lakh vaccinations and administered vaccinations to 28.91 lakh people over all and during the second vaccination camp 16.43 people received the jabs as against the targeted 15 lakh doses", he said in a press release.

"During the third Mega Vaccination Camp on September 26, we have set a target to vaccinate 15 lakh people through 20,000 camps. We urge members of the public to make use of it by extending their support to the government's fight against the virus", he said.

