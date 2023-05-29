Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29 (ANI): Agitated over privatization in Transport Department, transport employees held a protest in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday.

The agitated drivers refused to drive the vehicle and some even took them back to the depot. Due to the shortage of buses, commuters faced difficulties while returning back to home from their work.

Notably, the government ordered the privatization of the department, earlier in the evening.

Labour Progressive Federation Treasurer Natarajan assured the workers that all their grievances would be heard

"We are not clear why suddenly workers are protesting. On behalf of the LPF Union, we are assuring workers all their grievances would be heard. We are requesting workers to run buses. This government would hear all the problems. We would also solve this contact labourers issue if that is the issue. We are speaking. Whatever LPF is requesting all to run the buses. LPF would take care by speaking with Government," he said. (ANI)

