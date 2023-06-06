Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Tuesday morning conducted searches at the residence of IAS officer S Malarvizhi in Chennai in connection with alleged corruption during her posting at Dharmapuri.

The raid is underway in connection with an FIR lodged against her for alleged corruption during her posting as the District Collector of Dharmapuri from February 2018 to October 2020.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

