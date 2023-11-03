New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): In order to give a fillip to defence cooperation outreach, India is establishing Defence Wings at new locations across the world, said Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday.

He was speaking during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.

Chanakya Defence Dialogue - a flagship National Security Event, being organised by the Indian Army and the Centre of Land Warfare Studies.

"In the military domain, we understand our role in the multilateral engagement architecture. We are keen to enhance the scope and scale of our joint exercises, interoperability, sub-regional perspectives and sharing of best practices, with our friendly foreign partner nations," he said.

"To give a fillip to our defence cooperation outreach, we are establishing Defence Wings at new locations across the world. Our national resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence hardware is also being enabled by a resurgent Indian defence Industry," he added.

"The unprecedented churn in the global landscape has set into motion a chain of events as well as some new trend lines. Amongst others, we need to take particular note of the growing salience of 'National Security' in international affairs and the renewed currency of hard power" he said.

"We are now faced with an escalating conflict in West Asia. These instabilities and challenges are compounded by notable economic turbulence and the weaponization of a multitude of attributes and domains from information to supply chains. Issues like radicalization, terrorism, piracy, illegal migration, refugees and climate change, add to the bouquet of global concerns," he said.

Security discourses, such as this event, among like-minded countries, assume importance for several reasons.

India shares common interests and values such as democracy, human rights, and the rule of law with India's partners and like-minded countries. This alignment of shared values creates a solid foundation for cooperative security efforts, he said.

The spin-offs of these collaborative efforts are not restricted to security but transcend into the economic realm, innovation and technology, capacity building, multilateral problem-solving and diplomacy as well, he said.

On this occasion, Pande also felicitated Paralympic Team Members of the Indian Army who participated in the recently concluded Asian Para Games 23. (ANI)

