Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) A one-year-old girl who was abducted from Malvani in Mumbai's Malad area has been rescued after a woman was arrested in neighbouring Thane district, police said on Friday.

The child's parents had told police she was kidnapped by a woman who had come to their home on January 6, an official said.

"Three police teams combed CSMT, Kalyan, Mumbra, Thane stations and Thane's Ghodbunder Road. Through technical surveillance and tip-offs, we found that she was in Thane's Hirandani area. We arrested her and have united the parents with their child," he added.

