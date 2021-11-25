Coimbatore, Nov 25 (PTI) The toll in the cooking gas cylinder explosion in Salem district rose to six on Thursday, with another person succumbing to injuries.

Also Read | Reddit To Shut Down Dubsmash on February 22, 2022.

A total of six people have died so far and 12 others injured in the blast, which resulted in the collapse of three buildings in a residential area.

Gopi, in whose house the cylinder exploded, suffered 90 per cent burns and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Salem. He died without responding to treatment this evening, taking the toll to six.

Also Read | Tripura Civic Elections 2021: 65% Voter Turnout Recorded Amid Stray Clashes.

Meanwhile, District Collector, Karmegham handed over the cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the blast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)