India News | Tourists Flock to Kashmir: Dal Lake's Serenity and Cool Climate Draw Visitors in Large Numbers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Kashmir is seeing a rise in the number of tourists as people from different places come to enjoy its beauty. Visitors are especially loving the calm Dal Lake and the cool, pleasant morning weather.

A tourist from Delhi, Mukesh, shared his excitement about the unique experience of visiting Kashmir with his group of 40, enjoying the cooler weather and scenic spots like Gulmarg and Dal Lake.

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Speaking to ANI, Mukesh said," I am from Delhi. It feels really good. We are enjoying it a lot. There are about 40 people with me. And it feels really good. It does not feel like we are in Delhi or in Kashmir. The weather is completely different. Yesterday, we went to Gulmarg. We enjoyed the snow. It felt really good. It is very cold outside. The weather here is completely different. In Delhi, it is 40 degrees. And here, it is 10 or 12. We are a group of 40 people. We are enjoying it a lot. We all went to the Shikara Ride."

Mukesh encouraged others to visit Kashmir, calling it "paradise on earth," and reassured that the region is now safe and welcoming, with no fear or concerns, as he and his group are enjoying their time without any worries.

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"I would like to tell everyone that they should visit Kashmir at least once in their life. It is paradise on earth. It is heaven on earth. We should never worry that Kashmir is not safe. There was a problem in the past. People were afraid to come here. But we feel like we are in our own home. We feel like we are in our own place. That is how we feel in Kashmir. And it feels really good. There's no fear. Everyone is enjoying. And there is a crowd. Everything is going well," said Mukesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)