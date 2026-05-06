Bihar Road Accident: 4 Killed, Including 2 Women Orchestra Performers, 6 Injured Near Chhapra; Bodies Found Mutilated

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Patna, May 6: A tragic road accident near Dr P.N. Singh Degree College on the outskirts of Chhapra in Bihar on Wednesday claimed the lives of four people, including two female orchestra performers, while six others sustained serious injuries. According to eyewitnesses, the impact was so severe that it left the area in chaos, with bodies found scattered on the road in a grievously mutilated condition. Locals described the scene as deeply distressing. Police teams from Bhagwan Bazar police station, along with the Dial 112 emergency response unit, reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched immediate rescue operations.

The injured were rushed to the Sadar Hospital in Chhapra, where four of them remain in critical condition. Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were part of an orchestra troupe from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, returning after performing at a wedding in Chhota Brahmapur. At around 5.30 a.m., their pickup vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned by the roadside. Moments later, a speeding truck coming from behind rammed into the overturned vehicle, intensifying the impact and resulting in multiple fatalities. Police confirmed that all the deceased and injured belong to Ballia district, and their families have been informed. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 2 Killed, Others Missing After Vehicle Plunges Into Nallah in Mughal Road (See Pics).

Saran Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar visited the Sadar Hospital to assess the situation and directed medical personnel to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a detailed investigation into the incident is currently underway. Earlier on Monday, a devastating road accident in Rohtas, Bihar, claimed the lives of five people. The victims were returning from a Tilak ceremony when the tragedy occurred. Haryana Road Accident: 5 Killed As Police SUV Crashes on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Nuh.

The incident took place early Monday morning in the Dinara police station area of Rohtas district, near Mathiya village on National Highway 319. According to an official, a speeding and out-of-control truck rammed a group of people at around 3.00 a.m. The victims had stopped on the highway after getting down from a bus, with a pickup vehicle parked behind them. It was during this time that the truck ploughed into the group, leading to chaos at the scene.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).