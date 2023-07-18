New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Traffic movement was affected in many areas of the city due to waterlogging following rainfall on Tuesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to alert commuters about the traffic congestion.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Rajghat towards Sarai Kale Khan due to waterlogging and breakdown of a bus near IP flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police said in a tweet.

Vehicular movement was also affected from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan due to waterlogging.

"Movement of traffic is affected in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan due to waterlogging at Salimgarh bypass. Kindly avoid the stretch," the police said in another tweet.

"Soon after the rain, there were traffic snarls on Ring Road and arterial roads adjoining it, close to Lajpat Nagar market. Waterlogging occurred on a part of the street near Ashram Chowk in the afternoon, due to which traffic crawled in that area," said Laxman Kumar, an office-goer who uses this route for daily commute to work.

A PWD official said one carriageway of IP Marg was waterlogged hours after traffic resumed on the stretch, which was inundated after a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department was damaged due to the overflowing Yamuna river.

The Delhi Secretariat that was flooded a few days ago was also waterlogged due to showers but officials said the entrance to the building was cleared within 10 minutes.

According to the traffic police, vehicular movement was also affected in areas of Azadpur Sabzi mandi, Singhu border, Punjabi Bagh, Jaitpur, Meethapur, Shakti Nagar Chowk, Lajpat Nagar flyover, stretch from Mundka to Nangloi, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Budh Vihar.

Meanwhile, the police said the traffic congestion on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to the breakdown of a bus near Apollo traffic signal has been cleared.

