Itanagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl, allegedly sold for Rs 2 lakh, was rescued from a house in Itanagar on Friday, a police statement said.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the police forces of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the statement issued by Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The team, comprising personnel of Tinsukia police station and Itanagar women police station rescued the girl from the house of a woman, identified as Chello Aaw, in Lobby area of Itanagar, he said, adding that the minor was taken for medical examination.

While returning from their school in Assam's Tinsukia district on December 26, the girl and her cousin were intercepted by a woman, identified as their aunt, who took them to Banderdewa along the inter-state border where she bought them new clothes, the SP said.

The 10-year-old girl was then brought to Itanagar, where she was sold for Rs 2 lakh, while the other girl was handed over to an unidentified person, he said.

Singh said efforts are underway to trace the cousin of the rescued girl and to apprehend all the people involved in the trafficking network.

Authorities have intensified investigations to uncover the full extent of the operation, he said.

Singh asked the residents of the Itanagar Capital Region not to employ minors as domestic help, highlighting that such actions are punishable under the law.

He also emphasised the importance of police verification when hiring domestic workers to avoid potential fraud and exploitation.

